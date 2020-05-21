Cholera outbreak claims 13 in Turkana, Marsabit

Thirteen Kenyans have died following a cholera outbreak in Turkana and Marsabit Counties, the Ministry of Health has said.

Twelve (12) of those who succumbed to cholera are from Marsabit and one (1) in Turkana County.

“Over the last few months we have focused our briefings on Covid-19 & understandably so, we will continue to do that however we find it prudent to use this platform to also present to you a picture of the medical landscape in Kenya as it relates to disease outbreaks,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

According to CS Mutahi Kagwe, the Cholera outbreak started off in Garissa and gradually found its way through the other three counties, Wajir Turkana and Murang’a Counties.

The first case was reported in Wajir on April 24th 2020.

550 cases have so far been reported in the said regions.

“The collaboration of the Public Health teams and the Ministry of Health is working to control the 550 cases,” he said.

Out of 550 cases, 268 of the reported cholera cases were in Marsabit and 222 in Turkana County.

“70% of the deaths are children who are 10 years and below. May God comforts the bereaved families and Rest in Peace the souls of the departed,” Kagwe said.

Other reported cases in Garissa forty-eight (48), Wajir four (4), and eight (8) in Murang’a.

Kagwe said the Health Ministry is working with the affected County Governments to contain the outbreak in the next two weeks.