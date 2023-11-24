Cholera Outbreak: Hotels in Lamu County shut down ahead of cultural festival

Lamu County Public Health Department has closed down all hotels and eateries following the cholera outbreak.

The move comes as 22 individuals have been hospitalized at King Fahd Hospital after exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pains.

County Public Health Officer Mohammed Abubakar acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and assured the public that necessary measures have been implemented to contain the outbreak.

“We are working diligently to ensure that all hotels and eateries adhere to health and safety regulations to prevent the further spread of cholera,” stated Abubakar.

Dr. Mbarak Bahjaj, the County Executive Committee Member for Health, echoed Abubakar’s sentiments, emphasizing that the county has successfully managed to mitigate the situation.

“We encountered a few cases of diarrhea, but we effectively handled them. Additionally, we addressed the need for water source treatment in the wells and provided assistance to the elderly.

Furthermore, we have devised a plan to return every five days until we can stabilize the situation,” said Dr. Bahjaj.

The outbreak has dealt a blow to many hotels and eateries in the area, with the imminent Lamu Cultural Festival, now in its 21st edition, adding to the economic strain that hoteliers have lamented continues to weigh in on the county’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Owners and operators are counting their losses as they await the necessary clearances from the Lamu County Public Health Department to resume operations.

The Public Health Department is urging residents to remain vigilant and report to the nearest health facility if they experience cholera-like symptoms.

“Residents should seek medical treatment immediately if they start having running stomachs,” Dr Bahjaj advised.

Dr. Bahjaj further emphasized the importance of personal hygiene in preventing the spread of cholera.

“We urge residents to observe good hygiene practices, including drinking clean, boiled water and washing hands after visiting toilets,” he said.

Mkomani War MCA Abbas Shehuna further called on the Lamu County Public Health Department to continue its efforts to contain the outbreak.

He stated that the goal for the county is to prioritize health and safety measures to prevent further cases and ensure a successful and safe Lamu Cultural Festival.