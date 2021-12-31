Choose leadership over politics, Uhuru urges Kenyans in new year message

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to safeguard gains made in the year 2021 despite the challenges encountered.

In his New Year message, the president urged Kenyans to choose leadership over politics, a justice system and a bold path over a popular one.

“For starters, we must choose leadership over politics. Leadership is about vision while politics is about positions. Leadership is about the next generation, whereas politics is concerned merely with the next election. Indeed, our obsession with politics has only slowed down the realization of our potential as a people” he said in a live broadcast on New Year’s eve.

The President stressed the need to work together to make Kenya better, despite the challenges ahead.

“As we bid goodbye to 2021, we rejoice in the fact that 2022 gives us an opportunity to do things better. By offering us a reset, the New Year is one for course correction and building back better…As a nation, it is up to us to write our 2022 story page by page; ensuring that each day

we make Kenya better than it was the day before” he added.

Addressing the nation from State House Nairobi, the president highlighted the achievements his administration has made in the last nine years, citing the success achieved in bridging the deficits in infrastructure, access to affordable and affordable health care and in the security sector.

He also said his administration had vastly improved on the ease of doing business in the country. The President said in the new year the nation will move closer to the realization of universal health care coverage through the different programs implemented.

He said several state projects will be completed in the new year and the dividends felt by Kenyans.

“Our landscape in the New Year will also be redefined by the completion of the construction of major road arteries across every part of the nation. Notably, the iconic Nairobi Expressway will be open for use in the first quarter of the New Year”, he promised.

“Away from Nairobi, we will also complete the Kisumu Mamboleo Road, the Eldoret Bypass; Isebania – Kisii Road; Kibwezi- Mutumo-Kitui-Migwani Road; Garsen-Witu-Road; Laisamis-

Ngurunit Road; Makutano-Kachelieba-Konyao Road in West – Pokot; Ngong Suswa Road; Kenol-Marua Road; the Mombasa Roads Network; the James Gichuru- Rironi Road Expansion, and the

Mau Mau Roads” he added.

On education the president noted that in the early part of 2022 the CBC infrastructure programme will deliver 10,000 classrooms across the country, securing a better learning environment for Kenya’s children.

To boost tourism, trade, and social engagement and to bolster continental integration, the Head of State said the national carrier Kenya Airways will join hands with partners in South Africa to establish a Pan-African Airline with unmatched continental reach and global coverage.

He also cited the gains made in the fight against Covid 19, noting that the government targets to vaccinate at least 30 million Kenyans by end of next year.