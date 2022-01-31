Chris Brown accused of drugging and raping a woman

Chris Brown is being sued for over 20 million dollars in damages.

In a lawsuit that was filed on Friday 28th January 2022, singer Chris Brown has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. The victim of the lawsuit who is simply referred to as ‘Jane Doe’, is a professional dancer, model and music artiste. It is claimed that the 32-year-old used his power and influence to drug and assault her against her consent, causing her lasting emotional harm.

The assault allegedly happened in December 2020 at a yacht party at Diddy’s Star Island estate in Miami. Jane Doe had personally been invited on the yacht to discuss her music with Brown. The lawsuit reportedly states that once she arrived, the singer offered her a drink in the kitchen and filled her cup twice. The woman then began to experience “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness”. Jane Doe alleges that Brown took her into a bedroom on the boat, shut the door behind them, and proceeded to rape her.

The story does not end there because a couple of months later in 2021, Jane Doe visited Brown’s home studio in California for the second time. After refusing to join him upstairs in a bedroom, Brown called her a “slut” and implied she would not have a music career if she refused to sleep with him.

Doe says that since the alleged assault, she has “experienced dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks and engaged in self harm.”

Chris Brown has not responded to the allegations.