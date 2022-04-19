Chris Kaiga releases music video for “Majaliwa”

The song is a single off his 2022 album ‘Adventures of Chris Kaiga’.

Chris Kaiga has finally released the music video to the sixth single off his 2022 album “Majaliwa.”

Directed by Steve Mugo and featuring Kenyan rapper Fena, the music video does a good job of celebrating the blessings of God and Kenya with a few beautiful scenic shots. The goal of the song according to Chris is to “motivate, elevate and inspire.”

The song Majaliwa is a single off Kaiga’s new album, Adventures of Chris Kaiga, released in January 2022. The album features 8-tracks with collaborations from top Kenyan artists such as Nyashinski, Mutoriah, Dai, Scar Mkadinali and Fena Gitu.

Although the single’s audio was released earlier this year, the music video was only released on Monday. The video is currently streaming on YouTube.