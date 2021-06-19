Chris Kirubi laid to rest in his Bendor farm, Thika

Nairobi Businessman Chris Kirubi has been laid to rest at his Bendor farm in Thika, Kiambu County.

Kirubi succumbed to cancer on Monday, closing the chapter to one of Kenya’s most illustrious and industrious lives in recent history.

The late Kirubi has been credited for using his influence to bridge political differences in the country and providing employment opportunities for thousands of Kenyans.

Family, friends and business colleagues of the late Chris Kirubi gathered in his Thika farm to pay their final respects to the business magnate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kirubi leaves behind one of the most industrious and steady business empires in the country.

In life, the late Kirubi brushed shoulders with leaders both in the business and political circles but often chose to remain apolitical, at least when in public.

However, behind the scenes, he was regarded as an arbitrator and a peacemaker.

The late Kirubi created and expanded a business empire that encompassed the media, manufacturing, property management, insurance and investment sectors.

Prior to his demise Monday, the late business mogul had been in and out of hospital battling cancer, all the while keeping up with his mentees through social media in what has since been referred to as Ask Kirubi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Mourned Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist who founded and successfully ran some of Kenya’s largest corporations.

Alongside running a successful business empire, the President mourned the late Kirubi as a successful mentor and coach who helped raise a generation of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

“Besides his celebrated business acumen, Kenya will remember Chris a great coach and business mentor who raised some of our country’s best businessmen and corporate leaders,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State eulogised Kirubi as a cheerful, approachable and accessible corporate leader who loved people and interacted with all Kenyans.

“Chris was one of the most accessible corporate leaders Kenya has ever produced. He interacted with everybody and would show up in places where he was least expected. He interacted with Kenyans, especially the youth, on his radio shows, public appearances and writings, through which he shared his experiences in business and life,” President Kenyatta recalled.

Former President Mwai Kibaki on his part termed the late Kirubi as a man of notable charisma, with a clear philosophy from which he derived his sense of purpose and style of engagement.

The former President also pointed out that as a mentor, Kirubi shared a lot of wisdom in his popular “Ask Kirubi” forum.

“Chris was a jolly man. He leaves behind an indelible legacy bedecked with, among other elements, industriousness, determination and public-spiritedness,” concluded Kibaki in his message of condolence.

He was 80 years old.