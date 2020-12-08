Christchurch massacre ‘unpreventable’, says inquiry

What’s more, the patchwork of clues discovered by police after the massacre – including his steroid abuse, a hospital admission after he’d accidentally shot himself, and visits to far-right websites – would not have proved enough to predict the attack.

What did the commission find?

“The commission found no failures within any government agencies that would have allowed the terrorist planning and preparation to be detected,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after the release of the report.

“But they did identify many lessons to be learnt and significant areas that require change.”