Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad

Christian Eriksen is in Denmark’s squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country at Euro 2020 last summer.

The 30-year-old was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator – a type of pacemaker – after his cardiac arrest against Finland.

The playmaker joined Premier League side Brentford in January.

Eriksen made his first appearance for the club as a substitute against Newcastle United on 26 February.

Denmark play friendlies in the Netherlands on 26 March and at home against Serbia on 29 March.

Eriksen will join up with his international team-mates for training in Spain prior to the two games.

He joined Brentford on a six-month deal after his release by Inter Milan and made his first appearance for them as a substitute in a defeat against Newcastle United on 26 February.