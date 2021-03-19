Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Christian Longomba who died on Saturday March 15th in a Los Angeles hospital has finally been laid to rest. After going through an intense brain surgery in 2015 to remove a brain tumor, Christian’s health suffered heavily. Lovy Longomba, Christian’s twin brother, confirmed that it wasn’t a recurrent brain tumor that killed him, but the effects of that 2015 surgery. “When they took it out, there was some damage done to the brain tissue that was really severe. The first two years Christian was fine and then the complication from the damage is what caused a lot of things. The overall damage to the brain. The tumor was removed once and for all it never came back” Lovy said.

Christian was buried at a cemetery in the USA yesterday, March 18th. It was an intimate ceremony attended by the family and friends of the Longombas. Lovy shared pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram page with the following touching caption:

“Thank you Lord Jesus for the life of your servant & my brother Christian Longomba. He was always yours and now he has returned unto you. Glory and honour belong to you now & forever. Abba comfort the family & his faithful supporters, Amen.”

See the pics below:

