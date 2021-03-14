Christian Longomba’s contribution to the Kenyan music industry will never be forgotten.

Christian Longomba, one half of the Longombas duo that dominated the Kenyan airwaves in the 2000s has died. Christian had been struggling with the effects of a recurrent brain tumor ever since he got diagnosed in the year 2015. In May of 2015, Christian suffered a seizure and upon being examined at the hospital, he was diagnosed with Falx and Parassagittal Meningiomas.

The duo, Christian and Lovy Longomba relocated to the USA years ago in search of greener pastures. Lovy was at Christian’s bedside on the evening of March 13th when he took his last breath. “To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord. I love you Christian, My brother, my friend & partner but Jesus loves you more. Enjoy Heaven.” Lovy posted on his social media pages.

Since the announcement, Kenyan celebrities have taken to their own pages to pay their respects and remember Christian.

Rest in Peace homeboy! Your contribution in the Kenyan Music Industry shall never be forgotten. Condolescence to @prophetlovy and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/VcyN7ZBv4M — noninimgenge2ru (@Noninimgenge2ru) March 13, 2021

Christian will be remembered fondly for hit records such as Dondosa, Shika More, Vuta Pumz, and Queen.

