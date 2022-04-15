Christians across the country to usher in Easter festivities

Christians across the world to observe Good Friday, one of the most important and solemn days of the year for the community, to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, his passion and suffering.

Kenya is among countries observing Good Friday as a national holiday on the Friday before Easter.

The annual holiday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is marked with fasting and prayers as well as processions re-enacting the crucifixion through the way of the cross.

The most important events in Christianity are the death and later resurrection of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God, and whose life and teachings are the foundation of Christianity.

After the last supper, Jesus was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, put on trial, sentenced to death.

Good Friday is a day of mourning.

During special Good Friday services Christians meditate on Jesus’s suffering and death on the cross.