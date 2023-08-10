Christie Sevens boost as organizers receive sponsorship

Preparations for the 56th edition of the annual Christie Sevens rugby tournament received a major boost after receiving sponsorship boost from KBL.

The tournament, the 6th round of the national rugby sevens circuit is et to be held this weekend at RFUEA Grounds.

Speaking during a media briefing at RFUEA Grounds, the Tournament’s Director Nekesa Were said; “We are very excited to be hosting the oldest Sevens Tournament as it reaches its 56th edition. Rugby is a sport that combines strength, strategy and sportsmanship and we strive to provide an excellent platform for teams and fans to come together and celebrate this beautiful game. Preparations for the tournament are in top gear and we are looking forward to some unforgettable moments and unforgettable matches,” said Nekesa.

The tournament received sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), who announced a sponsorship of Ksh 2 million.

“As KBL we are delighted to once again renew our association with Kenyan rugby which has for a long time now been a key platform that brings people together and allows us to interact with our consumers. Towards this end, through our Tusker brand, we have committed Ksh 2 Million towards supporting this year’s tournament. This tournament has always been a huge part of the Kenyan rugby calendar and we are therefore happy to lend our support. We are hopeful of a great rugby weekend and wish all the participating clubs all the best,” said , Lennox Mwalea, Tusker Brand Ag. Marketing Manager.

Kenya Harlequins Chairman Victor Sudi said; “ We appreciate this sponsorship which will go a long way towards ensuring we have a successful event, and fans can be assured of a fun, and memorable tournament this weekend,” said Sudi.

First played in 1964, Christie Sevens is an institution on the local sevens circuit calendar. In this year’s edition, sixteen teams will compete in the Men’s Division One, twenty-four in Division Two and six in the Women’s Division.