Several musicians have also released songs in tribute

In a weekend filled with musical releases that pay tribute to the late Tanzanian president, gospel musician Christina Shusho has added hers. The song she wrote and performs debuted on her YouTube channel.

The song features three other musicians including Jestina Kingsley, Benjamini Weston, David Music and Atosha Kissava. The song called “Tutakumbuka Daima” joins the slate of songs released since Friday paying tribute to the late president.

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61. His death was announced live on TV by the Country’s Vice President, now head of state, Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday night.

Other musicians who have released songs (either through collaborations or otherwise) in tribute include Bahati (Kenya), Diamond (Collaboration with various artists), Harmonize, Konde music artists (Various).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think