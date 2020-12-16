Christine ‘seven’ Mosha will head East Africa’s regional marketing and artist development

Sony Music Entertainment Africa has appointed Christine Mosha, known as ‘Seven’, to lead Marketing and Artist Development for the East Africa region.

Mosha will build out the company’s roster of local talent and amplify its international repertoire and existing catalogue across the region from her base in Tanzania. She will report directly to Sean Watson, Managing Director, Sony Music Africa.

Christine started her career in 2006 as a morning radio presenter, promoter and media-marketing guru at Clouds Media Group, a leading media conglomerate in Tanzania, before moving to MTV in 2005, where she headed up A&R and Commercial in Africa, launching MTV base in Tanzania, and working on projects including the Staying Alive Campaign with Kelly Rowland in Tanzania and the Water for Life Tour in partnership with the United Nations, Cloud Media and Jay Z.

Speaking about Sony’s new appointment, the Managing Director, Sean Watson said, “Seven has spent most of her life contributing to the African entertainment industry. She is a passionate advocate for everything East Africa has to offer the world.”

Christine will bring to her role over 15 years of African entertainment industry experience. She has worked closely with Sony Music Africa for many years. In 2017, she founded her own independent record label and talent management company, Rockstar Africa, where she delivered commercial success for a number of renowned East African artists including Lady Jaydee, Ray C, TID, Rose Muhando, Xtatic, Alikiba and Ommy Dimpoz. Since 2010, Mosha has also headed up Rockstar 4000 Entertainment, the first independent pan-African music company and content, digital and events production network. There, she oversaw music publishing, record deals and content licensing in partnership with Sony Music Africa, including working on the campaign for the Fifa World Cup 2010 that took place in South Africa.

Speaking about her appointment she said, “Sony Music has such a great history in the entertainment industry globally, so to be a part of this company at this point in my career feels like such a great fit whereby I can bring my experience and business acumen to the organization as a whole. I am very excited about joining Sony Music Africa look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the entertainment industry, not just in East Africa but across the continent.”

