Kenya Breweries Limited today unveiled their latest offering in the spirits category, the new Chrome Gin.

Chrome gin is checking in at the very best of times; when gin is all the rage for Kenyans. The new Chrome gin s a smooth, crisp gin which is made in a distinct, authentic Kenyan style. Not only is it a quality product, but an affordable one too. While a 750ml bottle of gin can cost between KSH 1,200 and KSH 10,000, Chrome gin costs around KSH 600 bob for a 750ml bottle, and KSH 220 for a 250ml bottle.

Running with the tagline #MadeForTheseStreets, Chrome gin is the epitome of the spirit of the 18-30-year-old consumers. In addition, the brand has adopted a unique marketing campaign that reflects “Made for The Streets“ tagline by deploying regional based billboards such as #MadeForNai, #MadeForMeru #MadeForKilifi amongst other 20 billboards. Of course this is in order to reach a larger target audience.

The bottle is in an aspirational bold green pack and multi-coloured label. The product is available on E-commerce platforms, selected supermarkets, wines and spirits and bars. It is best served with a tonic.

Remember to drink responsibly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think