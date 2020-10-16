Chuka Kirubia Stadium set for completion after Ksh 32M boost

The Chuka Kirubia Stadium is set to be completed by December 2020 after receiving Ksh 32 million to hasten the construction.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who chairs the National Development Implantation Technical Committee (NDITC) was speaking in Chuka Town as he led 15 Principal Secretaries, the Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit Andrew Wakahiu and the county Governor Muthomi Njuki on an inspection of projects in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The PS during the inspection also resolved an impasse between the county and contractors where he urged the latter to resume work as their grievances had been addressed.

Among the projects scheduled to benefit from the intervention are the Chuka-Kanwa-Kareni road, the Ciakariga-Marimanti-Gatunga road and the Chogoria-Weru-Kiriani road.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The NDITC also directed the immediate fixing of the pump at the Kanjuki Water Treatment plant and the preparation of budget estimates on a borehole to be drilled at the site to complement water supply.

On the Chogoria Water supply project, the Committee said it would seek the intervention of the Ministry of Environment to expedite pending approvals.

Kibicho at the same time called for a review of the laws and regulations guiding the sharing of national revenue and other public resources.

In reference to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate, the PS said a national dialogue was necessary to debate suitable amendments to the existing formula that he described as unfair to densely populated counties.

The PS who said he was expressing his personal opinion as ‘Citizen Kibicho’ said the county must have the courage to entrench equity in institutions that gave everyone the same opportunity to thrive however how unpopular the politics around the process were.

Kibicho further faulted the current quota system of admissions in public schools and colleges saying it discriminated against candidates in counties perceived to be developed and gave an example of his own child that he said had been locked out of a preferred school in favour of a learner from another county.

“Despite scoring 408 marks, my child was told he could not be admitted to his school of choice. The same slot was given to someone who scored 356 marks in another county. We must be brave enough to question this arrangement,” said the PS.