Chuka law courts closed as staffer test positive for Covid-19

Chuka Law Courts has been temporarily closed as five personnel test positive for Covid-19 with another three tests returning inconclusive results.

The affected staff members work in the Civil Registry of the High Court and the Accounts Department at Chuka Law Courts.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu says all affected personnel are currently under self-isolation and quarantine as per Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

“Following the escalating incidence of infection, the Presiding Judge promptly sought guidance and held a meeting with the County Executive Member and officers from the Tharaka Nithi County Ministry of Health Services and Sanitation on 16th March 2021. Thereafter, the Presiding Judge chaired a meeting of the Court User’s Committee (CuC) at Chuka Law Courts to discuss the situation.” She said

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mwilu said the recommendations from both meetings as communicated to my office were that the court station be temporarily closed with immediate effect to ensure the safety of all members of staff, judges, judicial officers, court users and the public.

“In light of these developments, the recommendations of the Tharaka Nithi County Ministry of Health Services and Sanitation and the Chuka Law Courts CuC; and upon consultation with the Presiding Judge of the High Court at Chuka, the Presiding Judge of the ELC at Chuka and the Head of Station at Chuka Law Courts, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Chuka Law Courts for a period of ten (10) days from today.” She added

The closure she said will enable all personnel at the station be screened and undergo a Covid-19 testing exercise that will be undertaken by the Tharaka Nithi County Ministry of Health Services and Sanitation.

She added that it will also enable a thorough fumigation of the Chuka Law Courts buildings, enable any affected personnel quarantine in adherence to Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols, and contribute towards breaking the chain of transmission.

During the period of closure, all urgent matters for the Magistrates’ Courts at Chuka Law Courts shall be directed to Runyenjes Law Courts.

“All urgent matters for the ELC at Chuka shall be directed to the ELC at Embu. All urgent matters for the High Court at Chuka shall be directed to the High Court at Embu. We wish the affected personnel quickest recovery. We shall endeavour to resume normal service delivery at Chuka Law Courts as soon as circumstances allow and will provide updates as and when the same become necessary.” She added