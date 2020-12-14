Church, Government to offer psycho-social support for learners in public schools

The Church will partner with the National Government to offer psycho-social support for learners in all public schools after reopening in January as part of clergymen’s’ contribution to mitigating the adverse effects Covid-19 on the education sector.

In the arrangement, the Church will deploy clergymen and other religious officials to schools across the country to offer psychological, emotional and spiritual support for learners and teachers to help them cope with the new realities posed by the pandemic.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit noted that the prolonged stay from schools for millions of learners coupled with the general anxiety brought by the coronavirus pandemic were challenges that might weigh heavily on the minds of the students once learning resumes.

“The learners have stayed away from schools for long and when they open, there is a need to offer them psycho-social support to ensure their learning progresses on well,” he said.

The Archbishop was addressing hundreds of congregants at ACK’s St. Peter Cathedral during the official opening of the church in an event that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The plan, which the prelate said was being finalized between the Church and Ministry of Education is part of ACK’s overall strategic vision dubbed as Wholesome Ministry for a Wholesome Nation that runs from 2018 to 2028.

The partnership, under the pillar of wholesome education, will further see ACK distribute over four-million copies of educational materials to schools.

The Archbishop said the church was committed to providing a strong family base for the country and encouraged parents to give their children moral support they needed to grow and become responsible citizens.

He further called for a need to observe covid-19 rules in places of worship as he expressed his concerns over the large number of congregants who were present to celebrate the historic event.

“Remember that even as we celebrate, Covid-19 is here with us but I hope and pray God will protect us,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto said that the government was committing most of its budget into ensuring learnings institutions were made as safe as possible for learners.

He also stated that the country was not out of the woods as Covid-19 was still raging, he then urged Kenyans not to let down their guards and continue adhering to health protocol laid down by the Ministry of Health.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the schools are made safe once they open in January to stem the spread of Covid-19. We should not relax at all because the pandemic is here with us,” he said