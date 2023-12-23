Church in Naivasha closed over indoctrination of members

The Government will not spare criminals who steal animals to enrich themselves at the expense of other people’s property.

Handing over 22 goats and a cow that were stolen in a raid four months ago to their owners, Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Musango said that the police are still tracking down the criminals and their firearms.

Musango warned chiefs and their assistants that the government has no room for local administrators collaborating with criminals and directed them to be at forefront in effort to find the stolen animals.

He added that chiefs should take over pursuant of the stolen animals from where the footprints enter their areas of jurisdiction and involve the security officers in tracking the animals as fast as it can be possible to ensure swift recovery and eradication of rustling activities in the area.

The administrator said Modogashe declaration would be implemented to deal with criminals and their families who are supporting the criminal activities.

The DCC advised locals to give accurate information and the actual number of stolen animals to the law enforcers for ease of an operation to find the animals.

Musango urged wananchi living along Isiolo-Meru border to stop livestock theft saying it was an outdated culture that had hindered development in the area.

He challenged the livestock owners to brand their animals so that they could be easily identified in case of theft.

The Mutuati DCC Silvant Mwangulu said that National Police Reservists from Meru and Isiolo Counties should work together in order to stop cattle rustling.

He said NPRs are government security officers and must work together for the sake of national security.