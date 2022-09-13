Church joins handover protocol with prayer for Ruto presidency

The church Tuesday stepped into the change of guard protocol to pray for President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Before the new president commenced the process of taking over the instruments of power, Bishop Mark Kariuki the presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Church requested the two leaders and their spouses to kneel down for special prayers.

He prayed for them to launch their leadership based on a biblical foundation. The bishop who pleaded for them divine intervention quoted the book of Joshua chapter 1 vs 2 which talks about Joshua taking over the leadership of Israel after Moses had died.

It was a humbling moment as the bishop asked God to guide the two as they begin their tenure.

At the end of the prayer, the man of God bequeathed Ruto the bible he read from saying it was his first gift to him.

The ceremony culminated with a military 21-gun salute for the President followed by the lowering of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blue flag and hoisting of Ruto’s yellow presidential standard emblazoned with his symbol of the wheelbarrow.

Live updates: Raising of president Ruto's Presidential standard by KDF and display of his official Presidential portrait. ^CO#ThisIsKBC #TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/f5JZoIVmiu — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Kenya Navy performs the 21-gun salute in honour of Kenya’s 5th President William Samoei Ruto after his swearing-in. ^MM#ThisIsKBC #TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/sNbVsSgSMc — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...