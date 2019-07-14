Church donates Ksh3m to support education in Pokot

The Catholic Church, Nakuru Diocese, has raised 3 million shillings to support education of children in Pokot region through an initiative dubbed ‘Education Initiative by the Catholic Church’.

The initiative is seen as a measure to curb Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which has been blamed for the low standards of education in the region.

Speaking in Barpelo High School, Tiaty Sub County during a fundraiser, Bishop Maurice Muhatia said education has the potential to create development and hence address other problems like cattle rustling which is rampant in the area.

Tirioko Ward Member of County Assembly, Sam Lokales, said insecurity has contributed to the low enrolment of school children.

Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, lauded the program saying if well implemented the next decade could witness a drastic decrease in insecurity since most children will have gone to school.

He also said as leaders they are working towards ending banditry by ensuring culprits are arrested.