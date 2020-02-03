Church leaders condemn violence in BBI meeting in Kitui

The clergy in Nakuru has urged the political class to exercise restraint in the ongoing regional Building Bridges Initiative forums.

Metro Church International leader Dr. Mike Brawan condemned the violence meted on politicians with a dissenting opinion on the national discourse saying acts of violence and slander against such leaders do not reflect the ultimate goal of the dialogue.

Dr. Brawan wants leaders to unite and engage members of the public on the dialogue with decorum and sobriety for conclusive talks ahead of the implementation of the task force report for a united country and an inclusive government.

His sentiments come against a backdrop of unsettling reports of people using the forums to profile others and settle political scores.

The ejection of Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria from a BBI rally in Kitui over the weekend and other reports of some elected leaders being booed at earlier forums are recent incidents.

The clergy fear that if the acts are untamed they potray the forums negatively yet they are meant to be inclusive.

Dr Brawan cautioned the political leadership against using the forums to polarize the Country and instead use the platforms to inform the Kenyans on the benefits that the task force report promises.

He was speaking during a music festival at Metro Church in Nakuru where he asked citizens to patiently await distribution of the task force report, read and understand it and make informed decisions.

The cleric challenged religious institutions and the civil society to play a leading role in the BBI forums with a view of helping the ordinary citizen understand and participate in the national discourse.

This even as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said it is investigating an estimated 37 cases of incitement against politicians.