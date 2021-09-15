Church leaders implore President Uhuru, DP Ruto to reconcile for Country’s sake

The Catholic Church now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to reach out and reconcile with his Deputy Dr William Ruto and seek ways of working together.

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria says it’s unfortunate that the President and his Deputy are not reading from the same script, saying the situation has antagonised the Country, created anxiety among Kenyans and is likely to cause political tension.

Either, Muheria has called for proper preparations for the 2022 General elections saying the election must proceed as scheduled.

“The Government must come out authoritatively and announce the date of the election. The election date should not change,” He said.

Outgoing Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop Philip Anyolo said any move aimed at removing IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati will be unhealthy for a free and fair election instead urging the Government to empower the Commission and fast track the recruitment of its CEO.

He emphasised the need for political tolerance as he called on politicians to tone down on political rhetoric and urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action against those propagating violence.

KCCB incoming Chairperson Archbishop Martin Kivuva said the Church will no longer recognize politicians saying places of worship are sacred and will no longer be platforms for mobilizing political support.

He said it’s unfortunate that a section of elected leaders have continued to openly defy the Ministry of Health protocols on COVID-19, saying the number of positive cases as well as deaths is still worrying.

They called for commitment from the Government to to curb electoral violence in the Country even as they condemn the recent killings in Laikipia County.