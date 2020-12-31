Church Ministry donates foodstuffs to 300 vulnerable families

David Owusu Ministries (DOM) has donated foodstuffs and other packages to more than 300 families affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was part of a humanitarian drive that started in April and targeted families living in informal settlements in Nairobi among them Huruma, Kibera, Dagoreti, Rongai, Bangladesh slum and Mathare.

The David Owusu Ministries conducted the humanitarian drive in collaboration with the Administration Police and chiefs within the communities who helped identify the vulnerable families thanks to the ‘Nyumba Kumi’ initiative.

The organization has been engaged in community projects over the past years in Kenya, Ghana and England impacting over 3,500 lives.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To mark the end of December, the ministry took time to visit and to deliver food to a small community-based organization Mama Africa Pendo which is based in Mathare slums.

Due to the global pandemic affecting the world, here in Kenya, the magnitude of the challenge by the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the less privileged due to the stringent measures that the Government has put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking during the event, the DOM President, Apostle David Owusu, said, they will continue to support the less fortunate in the society saying good deeds will always follow those who extend such gestures.

“In Kenya and Africa, God has preserved and protected us, we cannot take that for granted. This pandemic has indeed brought the world closer to God,” he said.

“We look forward as an organization to impact on people spiritually by touching all aspects of their lives. We will reach out to the needy and less privileged in the society through visiting them, donating items and supporting them,” he added.

S.P. Fr. Peter Waweru, Directory of Gender, Sports and Welfare Administration Police Service, thanked DOM for visiting and donating to the less privileged saying,” As the Bible states, whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done. And for DOM, your kindness and generosity demonstrate your call to helping the needy in the society.”

He urged Kenyans to continue observing the preventive protocols to help contain the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring they wear masks, wash hands regularly as well as observe social distancing.