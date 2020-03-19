Kisii County clergy have supported President Uhuru Kenyatta call for a national prayers day to seek divine intervention over Covid-19.

The Clergy expressed concerns over the coronavirus noting that it threatens the Country’s economic stability.

Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Kisii County Chairman Rev. Charles Mosomi Isaboke saying the decision by the President to seek God’s guidance was the best.

Rev. Elisha Odero said Kenyans should remain united in prayers, exuding confidence that the coronavirus will be defeated.

He told the faithful to support the Government efforts to combat the disease including being ready to embrace tele-preaching in the event the situation demanded so.

He cautioned worshipers against peddling unconfirmed information on the pandemic and instead urged them adopt communication from Ministry of health among other official sources.

And in Samburu County, Christians have been asked to pray for God’s intervention to prevent spread of corona virus in Kenya and across the world.

Maralal Catholic church Diocese Bishop Rev Virgilio Pante supported Government’s directive to prevent the spread of COVID19 with 7 cases already confirmed in the country.

“As a church we will adhere to what the Government says, if it say we pray at home, we will do so, people will pray for themselves and their Country while at home,” he said.

The Bishop was speaking at Maralal town in Samburu County during a celebration to commemorate the fiftieth year after he joined priesthood.

Pante served Samburu County as a priest for thirty years before being ordained as a Bishop a position he held for twenty years.

The event was attended by leaders among them Samburu Women Representative Maison Leshoomo, Agriculture PS Dr Richard Lesiyampe and Members of Samburu county assembly.

Ms Leshoomo asked Kenyans to follow the directive from the Government to prevent the spread of corona virus across the Country saying residents should minimize movement in the County.