Churchill launches foundation

Churchill has built a legacy for Kenya’s entertainment industry.

The godfather of comedy, Daniel Ndambuki, a.k.a. Churchill has mapped out his legacy by launching a foundation. With the hopes of seeing the entertainment industry finally receiving everything it deserves, Churchill has launched the foundation to offer his full support.

So far, the Churchill Foundation has put several projects in place that work to positively impact society and infuse a sense of dignity to society especially the very poor and marginalised. The foundation was launched at a black-tie event at te Serena Hotel in Nairobi, and in attendance were several comics. They include Teacher Wanjiku, Mammito, Terrence Creative, and Sleepy David. It is great to note that all these comic were once given a platform by Churchill to launch their entertainment careers.

Celebrating the successful launch, Churchill shared on Twitter, “Today marks a very special day in my life as we birth Churchill Foundation here at Serena Hotel. To all of you that believed in the dream ahsanteni sana. God wins.”