CIC Insurance Group has swung back to profitability recording a pretax profit of 337 million shillings during the first six months, compared to a loss before tax of 287 million shillings for the same period last year that broke its 13-year profit-making run.

The Group attributes the profits to adoption of mitigation strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic and growth in top-line investments.

CIC Insurance Group’s profit in the review period came on the back of an improving business environment and opening up of the economy as countries that the firm operations in ramped up vaccination efforts boosting confidence.

As such, CIC Group Gross Written Premium rose 16% to 10.8 Billion shillings, driven by growth in all businesses except South Sudan where the business was repricing to more profitable business.

The listed firm reported that investment income grew 168% to 1.6 billion shillings helped by gains in equity portfolio and unwinding of forex losses from currency translation of foreign subsidiaries.

Insurers have struggled to grow premiums in the Covid-19 pandemic era, including job losses and reduced corporate earnings but the group indicated that fee income and Re-insurance commission increased 63 percent to 1.1 billion shillings.

In Kenya, the gross written premium was up 16% to 6.8 billion shillings while the CIC Life Assurance gross written premium grew by 9% to 2.9 billion shillings.

The gross written premium by CIC Malawi and CIC Uganda increased by 95% and 50%, respectively.

However, CIC South Sudan subsidiary saw its gross written premium decline due to business attrition following repricing to more profitable business.

Group CEO Patrick Nyaga says balance sheet re-organization is on course and will aim at optimal utilization of the available resources including disposal of non-core assets and focusing on the core business for the Group.

He says the firm will also focus on optimizing investment in digital technology, mainly self-service channels.