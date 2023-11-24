Cigna Healthcare, AAR partnershop to boost insurance coverage

Insurance policy holders in East Africa will now be able to receive comprehensive healthcare services within Kenya and across the globe.

This is through a partnership between Cigna Healthcare and AAR Insurance Kenya that seeks to introduce a range of superior insurance products that provide both local and international coverage

Cigna International Markets Business for Domestic Health and Health Services Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Droesch, said this partnership will combine their global expertise with AAR Insurance’s understanding of the local market.

“This partnership delivers unmatched healthcare coverage to policyholders, addressing the demand for innovative insurance solutions that align with Kenya’s specific needs and shaping a robust future for the insurance industry in the nation,“ said Droesch.

According to AAR Insurance Kenya, they are committed to delivering cutting edge solutions that meet the diverse needs in East Africa and introduce a range of superior products and benefits like employee assistance programmes, telehealth services, clinical care for critical illnesses, mental health solutions, and access to an online well-being solution.

US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman said the partnership will exemplify the strength of international cooperation in addressing the pressing healthcare challenges of our time.

“This will mark a significant step through expanding access to high-quality insurance solutions and supporting individuals and families in leading healthier lives,” she said.

Members can also access policy details and claims from anywhere and at any time through the Cigna mobile app.