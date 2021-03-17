Her new book delves into the Maasai culture, African romance and the psyche of the “ultimate Kenyan man”

Ciku Kimani-Mwaniki is a Kenyan author with a number of books to her name including Nairobi Coktail(2014) and Immigrant Cocktail (2018). This year, she launched her new book Cocktail from the Savannah.

In this interview, she discusses her writing process, the inspiration behind her new book and gives tips on how to self-publish.

(Writing) It’s a difficult process. It is frustrating. You will want to give up, but you must never give up

Let’s just start with a simple one, what should we expect from Cocktail from the Savannah?

Its a peep into the Maasai culture. An African romance. Imperfect characters who somehow find a way to love, compromise and be happy. Perhaps, a little more sex than I have ever written in any of my published works.

What was the inspiration behind Cocktail from the Savannah?

After I published my second book, Immigrant Cocktail, some men were unhappy, that I did not depict the Kenyan man in a good light. As much as I know there is nothing like a blanket definition of a Kenyan man, I decided to write a story that sort of has “the ultimate male”, at least according to many (Kenyan) men.

He is handsome, rich, and has a wife who ignores his philandering. I also hope to pass a certain controversial message, that a cheating man is not synonymous with a bad man, and no, I am not encouraging cheating. It’s just not always black or white.

Was your writing process different for Cocktail from the Savannah than for your previous novel, Immigrant Cocktail?

Indeed. Every writing process is different. Different settings. ‘Immigrant’ was set in London and because I know my first readers are Kenyan, I had to worry about painting a picture of London that would grab the attention of those who have never been there. Cocktail from the Savannah is set in the savannah, easily identifiable, and it was easier to write.

Self-publishing simply means that you are in charge of the whole process, you are taking on 100% financial risk

What aspects of yourself do you put into the characters you write?

I work very hard to avoid being one of my characters. Sometimes, I change them completely when I start seeing aspects of myself. However, all my female characters are not pushovers, even when they are going through difficult times. I give them a fighting spirit because fewer things make me happier than a woman who says, “never say die”.

You give a lot of advice to aspiring authors. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

It’s a difficult process. It is frustrating. You will want to give up, but you must never give up, not if you have a story to tell.

As I understand it, you’re a self-publisher, would you mind breaking that down?

Self-publishing simply means that you are in charge of the whole process, you are taking on 100% financial risk. You write. You engage an editor and pay them. You engage a proofreader and pay them. You engage a cover designer and pay them. You engage a printer and pay them. You are in charge of sales/marketing and distribution. If you fail, you are the only loser. If you succeed, you are the only winner. Chances of either happening are 50/50, it just depends on how badly you want it.

I tend to read anything and everything fiction, except for Stephen King and Paulo Coelho

Once an author has self-published, how do they get their book into a Book shop?

Sometimes you never get to do that. Cocktail from the Savannah is my third book, and it is the first time I have a book in a bookshop (Prestige). Most bookshops prefer to deal with traditional publishers, not individuals. But there is hope because a few self-published writers now have their books on the shelves.

Do you ever get writer’s block, and if so, how do you deal with it?

I do. What is frustrating is knowing what I want to write, but cannot articulate it. I just write it in point form because if I don’t, I forget. I then re-write when I unblock. Also, I read a lot, sometimes that helps.

Who’s your favourite author, living or dead?

This is terrible because I do not have a favourite writer. I tend to read anything and everything fiction, except for Stephen King and Paulo Coelho. I don’t like being scared, and I don’t understand Paulo.

If you could spend one year on a deserted island with one character from literature, who would you choose?

Definitely one of my characters, her name is Moraa. She has a supporting role in Cocktail from the Savannah, but she is the kind of friend we would all feel reassured having.

Cocktail from the Savannah is currently available for purchase here.

