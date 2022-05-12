Cinemas and Theatre reviews the film ‘Kiapo’

‘Kiapo’ was officially selected for the 2022 Eko Film Festival.

Report by Jackline Macharia; Blurb by Nzula.

KBC’s weekly News Programme Cinema and Theatres this week featured the filmmakers of the film Kiapo which premiered in Kenya in 2020.

Kiapo which translates to “Oath” in English, follows the life of Maimuna, a young woman in love but in fear of losing her lover Suleimani, a coconut vendor in Mombasa. They long to be together, but Maimuna’s father Yusufu and her aunt Leila want a better life for her which they doubt Suleiman is capable of providing. Despite her family’s disapproval, Maimuna’s love for Suleimani continues to blossom. The love birds take an oath to love till death do them part.

The film produced by Lifedream Productions and directed by Amos Mwaki was officially submitted to the Kenya Film Commission in 2021 to become Kenya’s official submission to the Oscars 2022 under the Best International Film category. It, unfortunately, lost to MIssion To Rescue.

Despite not being selected, the film has played at some of the most prestigious film festivals including The Durban Film Mart, Eko International Film Festival and the Global Indie Film Festival.