Cinemas and Theatre reviews the film ‘Lusala’

Lusala seeks to highlight the issues around mental health and childhood drama that often affect the youth.

KBC’s weekly News Programme Cinema and Theatres this week featured the filmmakers of the film Lusala which premiered in Kenya in 2019.

Lusala follows the titular character who flees his violent father in the countryside at a young age. Although this event keeps stalking him, his wealthy adoptive family in the metropolis of Nairobi thinks it’s high time he worked on his future. He’s almost a man, so he is given a job as a car mechanic, with his own apartment above the garage. Lusala is motivated to make the best of things, but the demons from his past cannot be exorcised.

Going back and forth between intimate family drama and psychological thriller, this directorial debut by Kenyan actor and scriptwriter Mugambi Nthiga tackles masculinity, urbanisation and trauma in the country’s capital.

The film stars Brian Ogola, Stycie Waweru, Alyce Wangari, Mkamzee Mwatela, Alan Oyugi.

