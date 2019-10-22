Cisco appoints Sally Kimeu Country Leader and Regional Manager East Africa

Cisco has appointed Sally Kimeu as Country Leader and Regional Manager for its East Africa operations in 10 countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

Sally will lead the Cisco East Africa team inspiring sales growth and market expansion while articulating Cisco’s business value to customers, partners, employees and stakeholders.

Prior to her current appointment, Sally was Cisco’s Strategic Business Manager for the United Nations in East and Southern Africa as well as Egypt.

“I look forward to the opportunity and responsibility the new role presents. East Africa provides Cisco with a great market opportunity and I look forward to sharing Cisco’s expansive portfolio of solutions that we can offer our customers through their digitization journey,” said Sally Kimeu, Country leader and Regional Manager for East Africa.”

Before joining Cisco, Sally spent 6 years as an Enterprise Sales Manager at a System Integrator and Relationship Manager for two ISP Organisations.

She previously volunteered as a sub-contractor for the UN WFP Extended School Feeding programme where she gained great insights on the power of keeping children in school through the provision of a meal to give them an education.

Sally graduated from Moi University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Strathmore University where she studied Management of Information Systems.

“Cisco has a longstanding culture of incubating our own talent and Sally’s appointment is proof. Sally has been with Cisco for twelve years having held various roles. She will lead a team charged with advancing Cisco’s robust innovation and technology transformation agenda in East Africa. She will also serve as a member of the Cisco Sub Saharan leadership team that I lead. I am excited about her new appointment because of her passion for making an impact and driving transformation through digitization,” said Clayton Naidoo, General Manager, Cisco Sub Saharan Africa.