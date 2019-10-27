City beats Villa to put pressure on Liverpool who face Tottenham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side showed relegation form in the first half of their win over Aston Villa, as they cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to three points.

City, who are in second place in the Premier League, scored three second-half goals to see off a determined Villa side.

But Guardiola was unimpressed with the way the defending champions started the game – apart from Raheem Sterling, whom he felt led by example with his attacking play.

Speaking about his side’s title challenge, Guardiola said: “I am not concerned about the table, I am concerned all the time with how we play.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“If we play at the level we did in the second half, we can be there until the end of the season, I am sure of that.

“But if we play like we did in the first half, we will be relegated or in the relegation positions, far away from leading the table. We did not play the way we should play, and the only player who was aggressive when we had the ball was Raheem.

“In the second half we imitated him. He showed us the way we wanted to play, and it was much better.”

Liverpool can restore their six-point advantage if they beat Tottenham on Sunday – although after dropping points last weekend, the Reds go into that game knowing they now have the defending champions breathing down their neck.

As Guardiola acknowledged, it did not always look like turning out that way for City, who had to work hard to break down a well-organised Villa side.

The visitors had largely frustrated City in the first half but their resistance lasted for only 20 seconds after the restart.

Meanwhile Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick to announce his arrival in English football in sensational style as Chelsea beat Burnley for a seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

The 21-year-old American winger scored a ‘perfect’ hat-trick with a left foot, right foot and headed effort.

He was the difference in an even first half, first of all winning the ball on the halfway line before running all the way and slotting home.

His second was also a break from midfield after Willian won possession.

Burnley were in the game until that stage but Chelsea ran away with it in the second half.

Pulisic headed in from Mason Mount’s cross for his first career treble, before Willian blasted home a fourth moments later.

Jay Rodriguez’s long-range strike and Dwight McNeil’s deflected effort brought huge roars from the Turf Moor faithful but they had left their comeback far too late.