City businesswoman Agnes Kagure unveils bid for Nairobi governor seat

Agnes Kagure has formally launched her bid to become the next governor of Nairobi City County.

While declaring her candidature at an event held in Kasarani, the businesswoman, who runs an insurance agency after stints in the banking sector, disclosed that she now wants to dedicate her life to improve the lives of people residing in the country’s capital.

“I want to move you from the city of lamentation to the city of Jubilation. 2022 and beyond will be the year of jubilation.” She declared

Among those who have already announced plans to contest Nairobi gubernatorial position, Kagure says she is best placed to lead the city, citing her background.

“I am sure many of you are wondering why I am so passionate to serve the people of Nairobi. Today I will tell you why. For starters, being as I am – a long time resident of Nairobi, I have lived in literally every type of suburb in the city.”

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that in my lifetime, I have experienced both the disgrace and the majesty of Nairobi in equal measure. I have a firsthand idea of what it means to live in the slums.” she said

If elected as governor, Kagure has pledged to do what is humanly possible to expand the horizon of opportunities that will in turn give the residents of Nairobi a platform to excel.

“Having been a house help at some point in my life and having lived in a dingy and unsafe house, I know what it feels to earn very little money and exactly how uneasy to find sleep in a mabati house.” she said

During the event, members of the Agikuyu elders announced that they will back Kagure for the seat currently being held by Anne Kananu Mwenda in the August 9th elections.

The national chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders Wachira Kiago noted that after consultations, the elders had decided to rally behind Kagure noting that she was best suited to superintend the affairs of Nairobi amid pledged by the elders to contribute finances to boost her campaigns.

“I was born and bred in Nyeri from a very humble background. We were born 11 of us. I have come from a humble background. That is why I am indebted to ensure that the young people succeed in life.” she said as she asked the electorate in Nairobi to support her first attempt to be the city’s fourth governor.