City Hall names road after Francis Atwoli

Nairobi City County Deputy Governor and acting Governor, Ann Kananu accompanied by County Executive roads, Mohamed Dagane on Thursday unveiled Francis Atwoli Road in Kileleshwa.

The Road formerly known as Dik Dik road was renamed Francis Atwoli Road, after the famous trade unionist.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Nairobi City County Deputy Governor and acting Governor, Ann Kananu said the road has been renamed in recognition of Atwoli’s contribution and agitating for the rights of the Kenyan workers in the last 54 years.

Atwoli expressed his gratitude to H.E Ann Kananu and the County Assembly for naming a road after him.

“I am really grateful for this kind gesture. No one has honored me in this way. Thank you madam Governor.” He said

This year, Accra Road was renamed Kenneth Matiba road and Eastleigh First Avenue renamed Yusuf Hajji Avenue.

In 2016, Forest Road was renamed Wangari Maathai Road, Cross Road in the CBD was renamed after veteran multi-partyism crusader Charles Rubia.

The road between City Hall Annex and Cardinal Otunga Plaza to Uhuru Highway is now Cardinal Otunga Road.