City Hall seeking meaningful collaboration to enhance community policing

Nairobi City County Security and Compliance Sector led by Chief Officer Tony Kimani held a meeting with International Police Organisation – Kenya Section on Thursday in a bid to forge a partnership that will focus on engaging and fostering meaningful collaboration to enhance community policing.

The International Police Organization (IPO) is a multinational professional NGO which, through education and scientific work, aims to create theoretical and practical tools to serve as a bridge between the community and law enforcement by bringing together professional civilian and security structures to contribute together for a safer community, and a safer tomorrow.

“Under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s manifesto of creating a city of order, dignity, hope, and opportunity our sector acts as the backbone for the county because it plays an important role in supporting all the other sectors in terms of Compliance and enforcement for them to realize the county’s objective and mandate,” said Chief Officer Kimani

He further stated, “Community policing is a new unit under this sector that is working to demystify the fear of law enforcement officers by the community. We are looking forward to acquiring knowledge from your organization that will help us in fostering stronger community bonds, ensuring public safety, and upholding compliance within Nairobi City County.”

The president of IPO Andrew Kerr said “As we come together today we have a common purpose to share ideas and exchange knowledge towards a common goal. This meeting starts as a platform for us to connect, exchange ideas, and foster meaningful discussions that will propel us forward. We find ourselves facing complex challenges that require diverse perspectives, expertise, and collaborative spirit.”

In attendance was the Director of Inspectorate Benjamin Omondi, Director of investigation Ocharo, Deputy Director inspectorate Kipsang, Deputy director Administration Joyce Somoni , Supt Michael Jimbi, Amit Pandya senior advisor IPO, and Dipesh Luhar, the Head of administration IPO.