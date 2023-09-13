City Hall seeks public views on how to improve service delivery in capital

City Hall seeks public views on how to improve service delivery in...

Nairobi County Governments’ Boroughs and Administration department is set to commence a series of grassroots engagements in all the city’s 17 sub-counties.

The meeting with area residents is particularly aimed at answering questions on the establishment of the proposed 5 Boroughs namely; Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Central as a system of governance through public participation.

“The Boroughs once established, will address poor service delivery, poverty, development inequalities by bringing County services from City hall to the grassroots,” said Patrick Mbogo, the County Executive, Boroughs and Administration.

Mbogo said this will be done through the Borough Managers and a board comprising of the area MCA, residential associations and Individuals, who will have authority to make decisions pertaining to their Boroughs, hence reducing time normally taken to resolve issues inline with Governor Johnson Sakaja’s “vision of making Nairobi a city of Order and Hope.”

On Wednesday, the Public participation activities took place in Kibra, Dagoreti South, Dagoreti North Langata, Kamukunji,Ruaraka,Makadara and Mathare.