City Hall tells Tanga Tanga brigade to keep off its affairs

The Nairobi county assembly has been offended by remarks alluding to a scheme to forestall the upcoming gubernatorial by-election.

Acting speaker Geoffrey Majiwa who convened a presser Monday told Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to keep off City Hall affairs.

He termed the remarks by the Tanga Tanga brigade over the weekend during a church service where they unveiled former Starehe Mp bishop Margaret Wanjiru as the hustlers’ candidate flying the united democratic alliance UDA party as reckless.

He said County Assemblies are independent and do not take instructions from politicians stating that the leaders were bent on inciting members of the public against the County Assembly and its Constitutional Mandate.

“The Deputy President and his team ought to have known better than any one of us that the County Assemblies are independent and do not take instructions from Political rallies. Our work is clearly cut out in the Constitution and we do not need advice from them on how and when to do our job” said Majiwa.

He said the county leadership will not entertain political interference or advise from strangers.

“They, therefore, have no business whatsoever coming to advise Nairobi Legislators on how to do their job. Their advice is needed in their respective counties back at home” he warned.

Ruto allies who were drumming support for Wanjiru said Nairobians should be allowed to go to the ballot to pick their governor warning that no one should be allowed to ascend to power through imposition.

Nairobi County Government is set to vet Anne Kananu Mwenda for the position of Deputy Governor this Friday after a petition filed against her nomination in court was withdrawn.

Kananu was nominated by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko before he was impeached in December 2020.

The gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18 hangs in the balance as Kananu could be the next Governor of Nairobi if vetted and approved.

In a new twist, Sonko has said he withdrew Kananu’s name for deputy governor nominee as well as the mini poll to allow those seeking the position to battle it out.