City Hall undertakes major road works across Nairobi

Nairobi County’s Ward Development Program (WDP) is currently undertaking roadworks in Harambee ward in Makadara sub-county and other roads in Nairobi.

Acting Ward Development Program Chief Executive Officer Eng. Eston Kimathi indicated that the roads undergoing maintenance were in a very bad state.

“WDP has taken over and we are now reconstructing various roads. We have done 1km of roads, including Imara Daima ward in Embakasi south, which we will upgrade (new works) from Earth Road to cabro paved standards. Once complete, the rods will ensure area residents are able to access easily. We have also cleared and unclogged drainage systems in the area,” said Eng Kimathi

He said Governor Johnson Sakaja continues “to restore order, dignity, and hope to various area residents,”

The WDP is a Capital development programme that ensures that a specific portion of the County’s annual budget is devoted to the Wards for purposes of development and in particular the fight against poverty and improving the lives of Nairobi residents in the 85 wards. In the last financial year 2022/2023, WDP Procured – 104 (85 Roads & Drainage Projects, 3No. Social halls, 7No. ECD blocks, 2No.Sports Facilities, 4No. Trading Facilities, 2No. Health Facilities, 1No Perimeter fence) all totaling to Ksh. 1.75 billion.

The projects are spread across the entire county. “For instance, the county is undertaking road works in Harambee, Imara Daima, Roysambu, Uthiru-Ruthimitu, Kangemi, Mwiki, upper and lower Savannah, Embakasi wards among other wards,” the CEO noted

“These roads were in a very bad state, making accessibility difficult, WDP has taken over, and we are now undertaking construction. Once complete, the roads will ensure area residents are able to access easily. We have also cleared and unclogged drainage systems in the areas that we are working on.” He said

This financial year, Governor Sakaja Johnson increased the Ward Development Fund from Khs 1.4B to 2B to spur development in all 85 wards in Nairobi.