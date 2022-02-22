City Hall workers call off strike after deal

The Nairobi County employees have called off their strike after an agreement was reached with the county administration Tuesday morning.

The employees who had locked the two main gates to City Hall Annex were lamenting poor working conditions in their offices and barred Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu from accessing her office.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) Nairobi Branch Secretary-General Felix Ngari said members faced occupational risks due to poor working conditions and the environment.

He blamed the county government for being reluctant, citing that persons with disabilities are disadvantaged in accessing top floors due to the malfunctioning lifts.

The union had on February 10 raised concerns over non-functional lifts and poor working conditions at City Hall.

The administration promised to address the workers’ grievances.