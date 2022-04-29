City lawyer says Havi has a chance of becoming Solicitor General if Ruto wins Presidency

Lawyer and advocate of the high court Peter Wanyama has backed former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi to become the country’s Solicitor General should Deputy President William Ruto wins Presidency in the upcoming General Elections.

Wanyama in his daily commentaries on his official facebook page further noted that Havi will lose his parliamentary candidacy for Westlands constituency to the incumbent Tim Wanyonyi who will be defending his seat on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

“Wanyonyi will defeat Havi in Westlands. No doubt. But Havi has prospects as Solicitor General if Ruto wins the Presidency. But if Raila wins, he will go back to Havi and Company Advocates to continue his anti- new BBI litigation” he posted.

Wanyonyi will be on the ballot on the August 9 polls as he seeks a third term as a legislator for the constituency which is considered an ODM stronghold having been represented by Fred Gumo from 1994 to 2013.

Wanyonyi announced on his twitter account his next political move was to serve as a lawmaker having failed to clinch the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance gubernatorial ticket for Nairobi.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. I look forward to serving the people of Westlands for the third term,” he stated.

Wanyama who has earned the credit for building an illustrious legal career and a top boutique law practice has been rooting for his counterparts in the legal industry to go for elective posts saying they are equal to the task

“Lawyers are well trained in many aspects. Their experience will help Parliament in navigating the difficult task of law making. Furthermore, lawyers will help parliament in generating laws that dont contravene the Constitution” he said.

Besides Havi,other lawyers eyeing political positions include ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who is seeking to be elected senator of Nairobi county, Professor Tom Ojienda who wants to replace Fred Outa as Kisumu senator,Cliff Ombeta who has thrown his weight into the field of politics to capture Bonchari parliamentary seat among others.

The major function of the Solicitor General in Kenya is to assist the Attorney-General in performing the duties of the Office of the Attorney-General and Wanyama believes Havi has got the capacity to deliver in that mandate.