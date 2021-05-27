City Park Shooting: Police officers sentenced to seven years in jail

The two police constables who were found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Janet Waiyaki at City Park in 2018 have been sentenced to seven years in jail.

Police constables William Chirchir and Godfrey Kirui had earlier this month sought for a non-custodial sentence.

However, the victims family objected saying that the officers should be jailed to serve as a lesson to other officers who abuse their powers.

High court judge Stella Mutuku had ruled that the officers had used unnecessary excessive force when they shot dead Janet Waiyaki at City Park Nairobi on the morning of May 20, 2018 and seriously injured her nephew Bernard Chege.

She stated that no crime had been committed and that the deceased and the other occupant of the vehicle posed no danger to the officers.

“They behaved rashly and opened fire with the intent to kill,” she said, adding that they used intimidation and broke the rule when they used weapons to stop the vehicle.

“All of the officers were armed, and they should have behaved cautiously. I believe there were other ways to intercept the car, and they also broke the law requiring them to protect life,” she stated.

The 41-year-old woman died as her 26-year-old counterpart was left in critical condition after police officers sprayed their car with bullets at City Park on that fateful day.