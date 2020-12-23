City  stars and Vihiga share spoils, as Ulinzi hammer KK Homeboyz

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Vihiga United and Nairobi City Stars Fc players walk off the pitch during their FKFPL match at Utalii Grounds,Nairobi.The match ended 1-1. PIC:COURTESY

 

Nairobi City Stars was held to a 1-1 draw by Vihiga United in Football Kenya Federation, FKFPL,match played at Utalii Grounds,Nairobi.

Vihiga United, who had lost to Tusker over the weekend, went ahead in the 43rd minute through David Simiyu’s near post header with two minutes to the interval.

City Stars pulled level shortly after restart through Sven Yidah’s goal following great spade work from Oliver Maloba.

Nairobi City Stars had glorious chances of snatching all the three points but their efforts proved futile. Substitute Jimmy Bageya saw  his effort crash against the cross bar with fifteen minutes to play while Sven also missed a guilt edge chance after being put through by Bageya in the 80th minute.

In other matches ten man Nzoia Sugar held hosts Bidco Fc to a 1-1 draw at Utalii grounds.

Nelson Chieta scored for Bidco while Muchuma Philip equalized for Nzoia United. Ulinzi Stars earned their first win of the season after seeing off Kakamega Homeboyz at Afraha Stadium. Masita Masuta and Enosh Ochieng were on target for the Soldiers.

