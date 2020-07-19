Civic Renewal Party lobbies for plight of flower farmers

The Civic Renewal Party now wants the Government to come to the rescue of tens of flower farmers and hoteliers that have closed down around Lake Naivasha due to flooding.

The party associated with Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria says it will petition Parliament to address the current challenges facing lake Naivasha.

This emerged as members of the party embarked on a two week tour of all the lakes in Rift Valley whose water levels have risen sharply.

According to the party ambassador James Mwangi, investment worth millions of shillings have been lost due to the flooding in Naivasha.

Speaking after a tree planting exercise and a tour of the lake, Mwangi noted that a majority of employees have lost their jobs due to the rise in water levels.

He called on national leaders to stop politicking and seek ways of assisting the closed investments around the troubled lake.

“After this tour, CRP shall petition the parliamentary committee on environment to seek ways of assisting the farmers due to this calamity that has been caused by climate change,” he said.

Mwangi noted that the flower farms plays a critical role in the economy of the Country through foreign exchange and employment opportunities.

The party environmental expert Samuel Mwangi added that they were doing a two week survey on the damages caused by the flooding lakes.

He said that they were keen to create environmental awareness among residents bordering the lake so that they could wisely utilize its resources.

“The flooding has done a lot of damage around the lake and as a party we are keen to work with the national governments and other stakeholders in addressing the challenges,” he said.

As part of the party plans, he said that they would be donating and planting over 100,000 tree seedlings around the troubled lakes as part of their campaign efforts.

One of the affected boat riders Douglas Mukano noted that due to the rise in water levels and flooding of farms and hotels many had lost their jobs.

“We are fully behind this idea of planting trees around the lake as part of mitigation measures in conserving the environment,” he said.

This was echoed by another trader Jeremiah Gitau who noted that since the flooding cases of boat riding had ended rendering them jobless.

“We have undergone through untold suffering due to the flooding and we welcome any measures to conserve the lake and support locals,” he said.