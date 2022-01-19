Civil cases cannot be instituted against the President since he has absolute immunity.

According to the legal team representing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing BBI Bill appeal at the Supreme Court of Kenya, instituting civil proceedings against the president or anyone holding the office of the president will destruct him or her from performing their duties as well as interfere with the security of the nation and dignity of the presidency.

President Kenyatta through his lawyers led by Waweru Gatonye would kick off the Wednesday session disputing a decision of the Court of Appeal and high court that he can be sued on civil matters.

The counsel argued if civil cases are instituted against the president, it will interfere with the preservation of national security and dignity of the presidency.

Activist Isaac Aluochier whose appeal roped in the president in the consolidated cases agreed that the president can initiate a popular initiative but he should not use state machinery on the same.

On whether the basic structure doctrine applies different parties would give their opinions with some seeking for the Supreme Court to clarify.

The third appellant Morara Omoke emphasized the need for separate and distinct referendum questions.

The second day of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021 BBI hearing at the Supreme Court kicked off in earnest before the 7 judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.