Civil servants cautioned against applying for census jobs

Pressure is mounting on civil servants who applied to work in the forthcoming national census in Migori County to surrender the opportunity to the unemployed residents.

Migori governor Okoth Obado has vowed to block anyone on government the payroll from the census contracts, saying that the unemployed should benefit from the exercise.

“We need 100 percent achievement for the unemployed,” said Obado further advising that officials overseeing the exercise restrict themselves to their counties.

Uriri Member of parliament Mark Nyamitta had earlier this week caused a storm at the Uriri recruitment center where he protested the procedure of recruitment saying it was non-compliant to the required provisions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The leaders have now threatened to rally the community against the one week exercise which is set to begin on 24th August 2019 nationally if their concerns are not addressed.

The exercise will incorporate a temporary staff of 170,000 enumerators, recruited in a process that ended on 12 July 2019.

Last week, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said mobile technology will be used in this year’s national census process that is scheduled to be conducted between 24th and 25th of August.

KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi said the devices will be distributed to all the 47 counties as from 12th July.

He was speaking at KICC during a media briefing on the progress of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census preparations, Mwangi said that paperless process will accelerate the enumeration process since real-time data will be sent to the central server from the time the exercise kicks off.