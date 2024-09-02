Civil servants issue 7-day strike notice over unfulfilled pay agreement

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants has issued a 7 day notice, threatening industrial action if the government fails to implement the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by the end of the week.

The pay agreement outlined in the CBA was scheduled to be reflected in July pay slips but it remains unmet

The Union`s Secretary General Tom Odege criticized the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s decision to suspend the CBA’s implementation.

Odege termed the suspension as illegal, adding that the terms of the agreement had already been finalized and were expected to be honored.

Speaking during Union’s national conference held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Odege said that the union will not engage in further negotiations on the matter.

“We are not going to call anyone to the table. What we need is money, and it is rightfully ours. The amount we are seeking is minimal, it is only Ksh2.7 billion. Let the Minister of Public Service Justin Muturi take note,” said Odege.