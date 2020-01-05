Civil societies fault leaders allegedly defending governors implicated in graft

Civil societies are faulting the council of governors and a section of politicians for allegedly defending governors who are implicated in graft.

The group under the National Civil Society Congress also wants the building bridges taskforce to spell out measures that will help the country in curbing corruption especially in Counties.

The Lobby group has come out to oppose a proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei seeking to have governors granted immunity from prosecution while in office.

The NCSC national chairman Maurice Odhiambo has warned they will lobby Kenyans to reject attempts to stifle the ongoing war on corruption.

He further hit out at the COG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya for supporting the protection and immunity of governors implicated in corruption cases.

The group under the banner Referendum Debate Forum hailed the decision by Justice Mumbi Ngugi and three-Judge bench of Justice David Musinga, Stephen Getembu and Agnes Murgor that barred governors charged with graft from continuing in office pending the outcome of their cases.