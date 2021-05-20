Civil society calls for public audit of resources spent on BBI

Civil society organizations are calling on the Auditor General to immediately conduct’ an audit of all public resources used in the BBI process and surcharge those involved.

The group claims since the high Court has declared the entire process unconstitutional officers who committed public resources to the process must be held to account.

The fifteen Civil society organization some involved in the petition that culminated into the annulment of the BBI process want all Government officials who used public resources to popularize the BBI charged with misuse of public resources.

They have urged the Auditor General to publish a report for the public conducts on the outcome of the audit.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The consortium condemned the criticism directed at the five judge bench that annulled the BBI process terming it a smear campaign meant to dent the credibility of the Judiciary.

They also want Parliament to enact public participation legislation to bindingly define the parameters qualifying public participation as pointed out by the five judge bench.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua however disagrees with the Civil society saying the Judges relied on technicalities in their ruling.

Mutua has warned that the Country risks losing major benefits that were enshrined in the bill, saying he hopes the Attorney General will be successful in his appeal.