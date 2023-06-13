Civil society decry slow pace of dialogue at SB58

Members of the civil society are raising concerns over the slow pace of dialogue at the ongoing subsidiary body for scientific and technological advice better known as SB58.

The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) is accusing the developed economies of employing delay tactics in closing climate financing, loss and damage as well as the global goal on adaption.

PACJA Executive Director Dr. Mithika Mwenda says they are concerned about proposals to adopt a philanthropy model in climate financing.

Mwenda says this will technically shift responsibility of climate financing from rich nations to non-state actors, which is a departure from the deal reached during the Paris agreement in 2015.

He argues, that funding related to loss and damages must be delivered within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) framework of accountability.

“As African stakeholders, we stand against attempt to balkanize the continent on the basis of differentiated economic capacities” Mithika Mwenda says.

This is coming at a time when reports are emerging that rich nations are pushing to have an insurance model as a response mechanism.

According to negotiators the global north wants African countries to adopt an insurance-based model where countries pay underwriters to insure them against the vagaries of weather.

On the issue of national adaption agenda, the civil societies are worried that no much progress has been made, with the matter now being pushed to next year.

On the matter of global stock take, PACJA is calling for an enhanced, flexible and easily accessible grant-based adaption finance to accelerate the formulation and full implementation of NAPs by developing countries.

This comes even as the Africa group of negotiators raised concerns over the slow pace of adopting a text for the conference of parties or COP28 meeting happening in December.

The SB58 conference is happening in the city of Bonn, Germany from the 5th to the 15th of this month.